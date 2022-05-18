CHARLESTON, WV (AP) – West Virginia will receive an additional $27 million in federal funding for abandoned coal mine cleanup.

Senators Joe Manchin (D-WV) and Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV) announced the funding Tuesday from the Office of Surface Mining Reclamation and Enforcement. The office’s Abandoned Mine Land Economic Revitalization program, established in 2016, pays for projects that return ex-coal mining sites to productive uses.

In February, the state received $141 million for reclamation projects at former coal mines from President Joe Biden’s $1 trillion infrastructure deal.

Also Tuesday, Manchin announced that a water project in Welch and a broadband project in Princeton will receive federal COVID-19 relief funds.