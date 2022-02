CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – West Virginia Governor Jim Justice is scheduled to give an update on COVID-19 in the Mountain State at approximately 10:30 a.m. Monday, Feb. 14.

According to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR), there are currently 7,262 active COVID-19 cases statewide.

Health officials are reporting 897 new COVID-19 cases and a total of 31 additional deaths, bringing the total numbers to 476,957 cases and 6023 COVID-19-related deaths throughout the pandemic.