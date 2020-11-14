WV Gov. Jim Justice speaks out following backlash over stricter mask executive order

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WBOY) – During his COVID-19 briefing Friday morning, West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice updated his previous executive order on face coverings, making masks mandatory at virtually all times in public buildings and encouraging businesses to call the police if people don’t follow the mandate.

After Justice’s announcement, plenty of disagreement over the new order could be found on social media.

In response to the online backlash, Gov. Justice doubled down on the order, Friday evening, issuing an additional statement: