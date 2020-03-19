WV Gov Jim Justice updates on COVID-19

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice is hosting a press conference to provide updates to the state regarding the state’s response to the coronavirus pandemic.
As of yesterday, March 18, West Virginia has two confirmed cases of COVID-19. The first case came back positive Tuesday in Jefferson County and the second was confirmed yesterday in Mercer County.
Earlier today the governor issued an Executive Order, directing the West Virginia Department of Commerce and WorkForce West Virginia to provide unemployment benefits to those affected by COVID-19 to the maximum extent permitted under federal law.
