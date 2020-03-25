WV Gov. Justice extends school closures to April 20

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice announced all public and private schools will remain closed with plans to reopen on Monday, April 20, 2020. The West Virginia Department says pre-k-12 public and private school facilities will not provide traditional, in-person instructional opportunities during this closure.

The WVDE also says it will continue to work closely with counties to ensure children are fed. The WVDE Office of Child Nutrition has worked tirelessly with counties, the West Virginia Division of Tourism, the West Virginia Department of Agriculture and the West Virginia National Guard to meet children’s nutritional needs.

“During this unparalleled time, we must avoid assuming that continuity of education outside of typical school buildings only can occur through online means. Counties will continue to provide student engagement opportunities using learning materials, phone contact, email, technology-based virtual instruction or a combination of all of the above to meet student needs.” the WVDE says. “Forthcoming guidance regarding student engagement will be grounded in compassion, communication and common sense rather than traditional compliance measures that most are accustomed to in our education community.”

“Our schools are the backbone of communities. It is important that our families are supported during this time in our state. We appreciate the Governor’s guidance and support of West Virginia children,” State Superintendent of Schools W. Clayton Burch says. “We have all had to pull together and find ways to address unforeseen challenges, and I know our hard-working educators and school personnel will do what is needed to support our children.”

