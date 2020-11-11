WV Gov. Justice hosts Veterans Day ceremony

Local News

by: Ashley Haycraft

Posted: / Updated:

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice will honor Veterans Day with a virtual ceremony at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 11.

Guests at the ceremony will feature West Virginia Department of Veterans Assistance Secretary Dennis Davis, West Virginia National Guard Adjutant General Maj. Gen. James Hoyer, and the Cabell Midland High School Marching Knights.

West Virginia Department of Arts, Culture and History Curator Randall Reid-Smith serving as event emcee.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the FREE WOWK 13 News App

Washington DC Bureau

More Washington DC Bureau

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

WOWK 13 NEWS