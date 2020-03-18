WV Gov. Justice provides COVID-19 updates on preparedness, response

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice and members of the Justice Administration are hosting a press conference to provide updates on the preparedness and response to COVID-19 in West Virginia.

Yesterday, the governor confirmed West Virginia’s first case of the virus. The Jefferson County Health Department has since reported that the case is in their county. The governor also called for the closure of dine-in restaurants, bars and casinos, saying restaurants with a carry-out or delivery option will still be able to offer those services.

Earlier this month, Justice and the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources announced an information hotline to address public and medical provider questions and concerns regarding the coronavirus. Anyone with questions can call 24/7, toll-free, at 1-800-887-4304.

