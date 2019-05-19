WV Governor Justice to appoint new Delegate after resignation of Hollen

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WOWK)- Governor Jim Justice has announced he will appoint Chuck Little, Davisville to the House of Delegates on Monday. Little will serve Wirt and Wood Counties in District 9 after Del Ray Hollen resigned earlier this month.

Little is originally from Parkersburg and served 15 years in the West Virginia State Police, investigating public corruption. He then spent 23 years with the U.S. Department of Treasury as a special agent and served as the senior investigator to the U.S. House of Representatives’ Government Reform and Oversight Committee. Little now works as an investigator with the law frim of Bailey & Glasser LLP in Charleston.

Little will be sworn in before the special session resumes Monday at 2 p.m. .