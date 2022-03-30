CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources says some people are now eligible for a second booster of the COVID-19 vaccines.

Tuesday, March 29, the CDC endorsed an action from the FDA to authorize a second dose of either the Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna mRNA vaccines. The WV DHHR says this will make a second dose available to those who are at a higher risk for severe disease, hospitalization or death, such as those who are older or who are immunocompromised.

According to the DHHR, the updates to the emergency use authorization for the boosters allow for those over 50 years old to receive a second booster at least four months after their first booster of any authorized or approved COVID-19 vaccine. This would also apply to any one 12 years older who have certain conditions causing them to be immunocompromised.

A second Moderna booster however, would only be available to those 18 and up who meet the requirements as the Moderna vaccine has not been approved for those under 18 at this time, according to the WV DHHR.

The Kanawha-Charleston Health Department has said they will begin giving the fourth dose to those who are eligible effective immediately.

The WV DHHR’s Bureau for Public Health says they are “strongly recommending” all West Virginians who are eligible to receive the fourth dose to get it, especially those who are at higher risk for severe illness.