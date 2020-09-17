WV high school soccer team quarantines after player tests positive for COVID-19

BOONE COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – A high school soccer player has tested positive for COVID-19 in Boone County.

Superintendent Jeff Huffman of Boone County Schools confirms the girls’ soccer team at Scott High School has been quarantined after a player tested positive for COVID-19

The team was scheduled to play Poca High School tonight at home.

Boone County is listed as gold on the West Virginia Department of Education School Alert System map, but will continue remote learning for all students for the remainder of the week. County school officials say they will wait until the updated map is released Saturday, Sept. 19 to determine the school district’s instructional and athletic schedule for next week.

As of 10 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 17, Boone County is listed as orange on the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources County Alert System map with a seven-day rolling average of 17.98 daily cases per 100,000 people.

