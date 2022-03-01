CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – West Virginia is one step closer to implementing harsher penalties for child abuse in schools.

The West Virginia House of Delegates passed HB4600 on Tuesday, March 1, 2022 with a 90-0 vote and 10 members absent from the vote.

If passed into law, the bill would make it a felony for “a person in a position of trust” to batter, assault, or verbally abuse a child. It would also make a person in a position of trust neglecting to report abuse they witness a felony.

West Virginia Governor Jim Justice pushed for higher penalties for child abuse in schools during his State of the State Address in January.

The bill now moves on to the West Virginia State Senate.