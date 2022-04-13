CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — On April 6, the West Virginia Infrastructure and Jobs Development Council (WV IJDC) announced funding for eight sewer and water system improvements and one economic development project.

Boone County Public Service District: A $860,000 grant will help extend water service to Rock Creek Development Park.

City of Dunbar (Kanawha County): A $869,700 grant will help fund a filter press and improve the public sewer system.

Chestnut Ridge Public Service District (Barbour County): A $1 million grant and $1.89 million loan will help improve the water system.

Culloden Public Service District (Cabell/Putnam counties): A $205,000 grant will help improve the sewer system.

Logan County Public Service District: A $1.34 million loan and a $500,000 grant will help extend service to the Upper Huff Creek area.

Marion Regional Development Corporation (Marion County): A $1 million loan will help purchase 15 acres from the West Virginia High Technology Consortium, Inc.

Mason County Public Service District: A $500,000 grant will help improve filters at the Ashton water treatment facility.

Pleasants County Public Service District: A $310,000 will help extend water service to Plum Road.

Town of Elizabeth (Wirt County): A $880,000 grant and $880,000 loan will help improve the water system.

The council’s next meeting is on May 4. For more information, visit the WV IJDC’s website.