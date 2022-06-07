CLARKSBURG, WV (WBOY) — West Virginia is in the top 10 states for getting a remote job according to FlexJobs, a database for remote positions.

FlexJobs ranked all 50 states plus Washington, D.C. based on their ratios of remote jobs in the FlexJobs database to active job seekers.

West Virginia ranked number nine.

In order of highest to lowest ranked, Rhode Island, Washington, D.C., Delaware, North Dakota, Maine, Vermont, South Dakota and New Hampshire scored better than West Virginia.

Flexjobs found that just over half of the top 15 states were on the East Coast, one-third of which were in the Northeast. In comparison, no West Coast or Southern states made it into the top 15.

While the term “remote work” may sound like employees can work from anywhere, FlexJobs said nearly 95% of remote jobs have some sort of location or geographic requirements, usually because of legal, taxation, or professional licensing requirements.

Last year, Ascend launched a program that provided $12,000 cash incentives for remote workers to move to Morgantown. The program attracted people from as far away as Berlin, Germany, and from 21 different U.S. states and the District of Columbia.

Since then, Ascend has grown to include Lewisburg and Shepherdstown, and the Marion County Chamber of Commerce launched Marion Remote in an effort to attract more remote workers to live in Marion County.

While there may be lots of remote work opportunities for job seekers to choose from, a WalletHub study released in April ranked the Mountain State 42nd in the nation for working at home, citing factors ranging from internet access to the number of for-sale homes with swimming pools.