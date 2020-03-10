WV Kids Kick Opioids contest deadline approaching

CHARLESTON, WV (AP) – A contest deadline is approaching for schoolchildren to raise awareness of prescription painkiller abuse.

The Kids Kick Opioids contest is open to elementary and middle school students. It can include poems, drawings, letters or anything that promotes awareness of painkiller abuse. Attorney General Patrick Morrisey says the deadline to enter is Friday, March 13. Students can work individually or in groups.

The "Kids Kick Opioids" contest is in its fourth year and is open to elementary and middle school students.

The winning entry will be used in Morrisey’s next statewide newspaper public service advertisement. Regional winners will be displayed in the state Capitol.

