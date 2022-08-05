CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — On Aug. 9, 28 Texas Roadhouse locations in West Virginia, Kentucky and western Pennsylvania will donate 100% of their profits to the Team Eastern Kentucky Flood Relief Fund.

The Team Eastern Kentucky Flood Relief Fund was established to help victims of the flooding that hit eastern Kentucky starting on July 26, 2022.

Governor Andy Beshear says 37 Kentuckians have died as a result of the flooding, as of Aug. 5.

Texas Roadhouse officials say they are inviting people to come to these restaurants to help support those impacted by the flooding.

Locations include the Texas Roadhouse on 3100 Route 60 in Huntington, the location at 4110 Robert C. Byrd Dr. in Beckley, the location at 103 RHL Blvd. in Charleston, and the location at 501 Winchester Ave. in Ashland, Kentucky.