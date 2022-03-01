CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – It’s American Red Cross Day at the West Virginia State Capitol.

A blood drive kicked off at noon and ran through 6 p.m. this evening, Tuesday, March 1.

One woman who was at the event is doing her part to save her husband’s life. She told WOWK 13 News he had been on a ventilator for a month. She’s encouraging others to donate blood to help relieve the current national blood shortage.

“One person can save three lives with one donation,” Blood Donor Tracy White said. “So I don’t think people understand how low our blood banks are right now, how critical they are. You know, we’re always one day away from a catastrophe.”

The Senate and House of Delegates also recognized the American Red Cross for supporting communities across the state.