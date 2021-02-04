WV Man arrested after fleeing deputies on foot

The Boone County Sheriff’s Office says Dwayne Graybeal, 51, of Whitesville, was arrested after fleeing from police. Graybeal also reportedly had an outstanding warrant. Feb. 3, 2021 (Photo Courtesy: Boone County Sheriff’s Office/Facebook)

BOONE COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – A man is facing additional charges after trying to flee from police.

According to the Boone County Sheriff’s Office, deputies in the Sylvester area were following up an investigation into “prior criminal acts” when they attempted to stop a male on a bicycle on Wednesday, Feb. 3. The suspect then fled from the deputies.

The sheriff’s office says Dwayne Graybeal, 51, of Whitesville, was arrested after a foot pursuit. He was taken into custody and has been charged with Fleeing from an Officer, Possession of a Controlled Substance, and a Failure to Appear Warrant for Possession of Controlled Substance and Obstructing.