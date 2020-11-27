WV man arrested after multi-county pursuit in stolen car

According to the Milton Police Department, Austin Pierce, 24, of St. Albans was arrested Friday, Nov. 27 following a multi-county pursuit in an allegedly stolen vehicle. (Photos Courtesy: The Milton Police Department)

CABELL COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – A man is facing charges after leading police on a multi-county pursuit in West Virginia.

According to the Milton Police Department, Austin Pierce, 24, of St. Albans was arrested Friday, Nov. 27.

Early this morning, an officer with the Milton PD attempted to stop a vehicle for a traffic violation. The department said after initially stopping, the vehicle reportedly sped east on I-64. Another officer and then a unit from the Hurricane Police Department joined the pursuit.

Police say the pursuit continued through Putnam County and then into Kanawha County where the vehicle exited toward St. Albans and went into town. According to the Milton PD, the suspect crashed into a ditch and then fled on foot. An officer chased after the suspect and tackled him, ending the pursuit.

Officers from both departments took Pierce into custody. After Kanawha County deputies arrived on scene, authorities say they learned the car had been reported stolen to police in South Charleston the evening before.

Pierce was taken to the South Central Regional Jail and will face additional charges in Cabell and Putnam counties, the Milton PD said.