WV man arrested on active warrants faces additional charges

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – A Huntington man is facing felony charges after a search warrant at his home Wednesday, Nov. 18.

According to City of Huntington officials, Kevan Curry was arrested Wednesday morning by the Huntington Police Department’s Detective Bureau and Swat Team. Officials say Curry had active warrants for wanton endangerment, felony destruction of property and discharging a firearm in city limits stemming from a Nov. 15 incident.

Curry was taken to the Huntington Police Department for processing. While searching the home, investigators found a loaded revolver believed to have been used in the wanton endangerment incident as well as a second loaded handgun and a loaded pistol. They say they also found amunition, approximately 4,132 grams of suspected marijuana, $6,246 in cash, digital scales and packing materials.

According to city officials, Curry has a prior felony conviction from 2010, prohibiting him from possessing a firearm. He has been charged with three additional felony counts of being a prohibited person with a firearm and one felony count of a controlled substance with the intent to deliver.