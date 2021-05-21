WV man charged in alleged arson at Lincoln County church

29-year-old William Cody Lusher is facing multiple charges in connection to a “series of arson complaints” in Lincoln County. (Photo Courtesy: WV Regional Jail & Correctional Facility Authority)

LINCOLN COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – A man has been arrested on arson charges in Lincoln County.

West Virginia State Police say troopers responded to “a series of arson complaints” around 12:30 a.m. Friday, May 21 in the Harts community of Lincoln County. According to WVSP, a suspect, identified as 29-year-old William Cody Lusher, was allegedly “observed” setting fire to Walking By Faith Baptist Church and an abandoned home.

According to troopers, the suspect the allegedly attempted to set fire to an abandoned general store.

Lusher faces charges of Arson first degree, Arson fourth degree and Probation Violation, according to the WVSP. The investigation by the WV State Fire Marshal’s office and law enforcement is ongoing.