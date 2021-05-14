WV man charged in overdose death

Deputies say James D. “JD” Thompson, 29, of Ashford, has been arrested and charged with Drug Delivery Causing Death and Failure to Render Aid. (Photo Courtesy: Boone County Sheriff’s Office)

BOONE COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – A man is facing charges in connection to an overdose death in Boone County.

The Boone County Sheriff’s Office says deputies responded to a call regarding a possible drug overdose death Thursday, May 13, in Ridgeview. Deputies said once they arrived and processed the scene, they identified a possible suspect.

According to the sheriff’s office, James D. “JD” Thompson, 29, of Ashford, has been arrested and charged with Drug Delivery Causing Death and Failure to Render Aid.