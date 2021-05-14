WV man charged in overdose death

BOONE COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – A man is facing charges in connection to an overdose death in Boone County.
The Boone County Sheriff’s Office says deputies responded to a call regarding a possible drug overdose death Thursday, May 13, in Ridgeview. Deputies said once they arrived and processed the scene, they identified a possible suspect.
According to the sheriff’s office, James D. “JD” Thompson, 29, of Ashford, has been arrested and charged with Drug Delivery Causing Death and Failure to Render Aid.
