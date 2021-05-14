Countdown to Tax Day
May 17 2021 12:00 am

WV man charged in overdose death

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Deputies say James D. “JD” Thompson, 29, of Ashford, has been arrested and charged with Drug Delivery Causing Death and Failure to Render Aid. (Photo Courtesy: Boone County Sheriff’s Office)

BOONE COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – A man is facing charges in connection to an overdose death in Boone County.

The Boone County Sheriff’s Office says deputies responded to a call regarding a possible drug overdose death Thursday, May 13, in Ridgeview. Deputies said once they arrived and processed the scene, they identified a possible suspect.

According to the sheriff’s office, James D. “JD” Thompson, 29, of Ashford, has been arrested and charged with Drug Delivery Causing Death and Failure to Render Aid.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the FREE WOWK 13 News App

Washington DC Bureau

More Washington DC Bureau

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

WOWK 13 NEWS