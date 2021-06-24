WV man convicted of murder sentenced to life in prison

Joshua Andrew Drennen, 27, of Clendenin, faces First Degree Murder, Robbery in the First Degree, Attempted Murder and Malicious Wounding charges in Kanawha County. Oct. 26, 2020 (Photo Courtesy: WV Regional Jail & Correctional Facility Authority)

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – A man convicted of murdering a woman in February 2020 has been sentenced in Kanawha County Circuit Court.

The Court says Joshua Drennen of Clendenin was sentenced today, Thursday, June 24, 2021, to life in prison with no chance for parole for the murder of 77-year-old Barbara Steele of Charleston. On May 3, Drennan was found guilty on all charges including murder in the first degree and attempted murder stemming from a string of incidents that happened Feb. 12, 2020.

Along with the murder of Steele, Drennen was accused in the attack on Charleston Police Officer Austin Casto, allegedly hitting him in the head with an antique iron.