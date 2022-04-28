CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – A Boone County man has been convicted by a federal jury for attempting to damage property at an energy facility across Boone and Lincoln counties.

According to court documents, Brandon Beverly, 46, of Whitesville, was found guilty of helping to steal specialized mine equipment from a known mine in May and June 2019. Officials say the thefts caused more than $5,000 in damage.

Beverly is scheduled to be sentenced July 28, 2022 with a maximum penalty of five years in prison with three years of supervised release and a $250,000 fine.