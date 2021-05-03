WV man found guilty of murder in Kanawha County

Joshua Andrew Drennen, 27, of Clendenin, faces First Degree Murder, Robbery in the First Degree, Attempted Murder and Malicious Wounding charges in Kanawha County. Oct. 26, 2020 (Photo Courtesy: WV Regional Jail & Correctional Facility Authority)

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – A jury has found Joshua Drennen guilty on all charges, including murder in the 1st degree, after a six-day trial.

Drennen, of Clendenin, was charged with murder and attempted murder in Kanawha County stemming from a string of incidents that happened Feb. 12, 2020. He has been accused in the murder of 77-year-old Barbara Steele. He is also accused in the attack on Charleston Police Officer Austin Casto, allegedly hitting him in the head with an antique iron.

The defendant was declared competent to stand trial in August.