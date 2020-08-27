WV man pleads guilty to scheming IRS hundreds of thousands of dollars

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – A WV man pled guilty to felony tax fraud for defrauding the IRS of more than a quarter million dollars.

According to a press release from U.S. Attorney Mike Stuart’s office, Timothy Nolan, 58, of Vienna, pled guilty after scheming and defrauding the IRS for several years to around $267,000.

He faces up to three years in prison, a $250,000 fine, and one year of supervised released when he is sentenced on Novemebr 23rd, and also faces restitution totaling over $267,000.

According to the release, Nolan admitted that he would underreport his income on his personal income taxes. He significantly underreported his personal income for the tax years 2013 through 2016.

He also underpaid his employment taxes for his employees from 2013 through 2017 and did not pay worker’s compensations premiums for unreported and underreported wages.

The investigation was completed by the Department of the Treasury, the Internal Revenue Service-Criminal Investigation (IRS-CI), the United States Department of Justice Tax Division and the West Virginia Office of the Insurance Commissioner.