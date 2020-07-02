WV man sentenced to federal prison for drug charges

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – A Parkersburg man has been sentenced to federal prison for a drug crime, according to United States Attorney Mike Stuart.

Stuart’s office says Keith Saunders, 33, was sentenced to seven years in prison followed by three years of supervised release for distribution of a quantity of methamphetamine. The Parkersburg Police Department and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) led the investigation into the charges.

“Great work by the Parkersburg Police Department and the ATF. Our communities are safer with one less drug dealer on the streets,” said United States Attorney Mike Stuart.

Stuart says Saunders admitted that on two separate occasions in 2017, he met with confidential informants working with the Parkersburg Police Department and sold the informants methamphetamine.

Saunders also had allegedly attempted to sell a firearm to the confidential informant but was unable to complete the transaction, according to Stuart’s office. On October 29, 2019, Saunders admitted that he sold heroin to a confidential informant working with the Parkersburg Police Department.

Investigators executed a state search warrant at Saunders’ home October 30, 2019, where they found ammunition and several digital scales. Saunders admitted to being addicted to methamphetamine for several years and told investigators he allegedly sold approximately half a pound of methamphetamine a week in order to support his drug addiction.

