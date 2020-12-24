Severe Weather Bar

WV man wins new truck from Tudors in time for Christmas

HURRICANE, WV (WOWK) – We’re excited to once again partner with Tudor’s Biscuit World for their annual Holiday truck giveaway! This year’s lucky winner of a brand-new Ford F150 purchased from Midway Ford in Hurricane is Robert Vandale.

Greg Atkinson with Tudors Biscuit World says the giveaway has been going on for more than 25 years, and thanks all of the loyal customers who have made it possible.

“We have been so privileged over all these years to be able to give away a brand new truck every year to one lucky Tudors Biscuit World Customer,” Atkinson said.

Watch below as 13 News Anchor Hannah Goetz helps select this year’s winner!

