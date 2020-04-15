WV National guard testing St. Albans nursing and rehabilitation center patients for COVID-19

FILE – In this Wednesday, March 11, 2020 file photo, a technician prepares COVID-19 coronavirus patient samples for testing at a laboratory in New York’s Long Island. Wide scale testing is a critical part of tracking and containing infectious diseases. But the U.S. effort has been plagued by a series of missteps, including accuracy problems with the test kits the CDC sent to other labs and bureaucratic hurdles that slowed the entrance of large, private sector labs. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – The Kanawha-County Health Department says the West Virginia National Guard is currently testing 75 patients on-site at the Riverside Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in St. Albans for COVID-19.

The KCHD says the testing comes after one patient of the facility was hospitalized for COVID-19 and others had symptoms of the disease. Onsite staff members are also being tested. Arrangements are being made to test other staff members.

Dr. Sherri Young, Kanawha-Charleston Health Department health officer and executive director, is assisting the Guard by running the incident command for testing. Monica Mason, education director for the Kanawha County Emergency Ambulance Authority, is also on-site at incident command.

