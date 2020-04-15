WV National guard testing St. Albans nursing and rehabilitation center patients for COVID-19

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – The Kanawha-County Health Department says the West Virginia National Guard is currently testing 75 patients on-site at the Riverside Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in St. Albans for COVID-19.
The KCHD says the testing comes after one patient of the facility was hospitalized for COVID-19 and others had symptoms of the disease. Onsite staff members are also being tested. Arrangements are being made to test other staff members.
Dr. Sherri Young, Kanawha-Charleston Health Department health officer and executive director, is assisting the Guard by running the incident command for testing. Monica Mason, education director for the Kanawha County Emergency Ambulance Authority, is also on-site at incident command.
