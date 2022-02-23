CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—The West Virginia National Guard says that about 80 soldiers and airmen will deploy to Washington, D.C. this week to support the U.S. Capitol Police.

“Our National Guard is just phenomenal and we owe them everything for what they do to help our state and nation during times of need,” said Governor Jim Justice. “This is just another example of how truly great these men and women are and I know they will represent the Mountain State well in any given mission.”

According to a press release from the Adjutant General’s office, about 600 National Guard members will assist the U.S. Capitol Police in conducting traffic control operations and providing security at major points of entry to the U.S. Capitol Complex.

“Once again, our West Virginia National Guard Soldiers and Airmen have stepped up to the plate to provide support to our partners, just as we have in years past, ” stated Maj. Gen. Bill Crane, West Virginia’s adjutant general. “Because our Guard remains a flexible and professional force, we are able to quickly respond when asked to provide assistance. I have no doubt that our men and women, in conjunction with our neighboring National Guard states, will carry out their mission successfully, with pride and professionalism.”

The release says that Guard members will not carry firearms or take part in law enforcement or domestic surveillance activities as part of this mission.