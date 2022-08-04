CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Parents are getting their kids ready to go back to school at a time when inflation is at its highest rate since 1981. Luckily, starting Friday and continuing through Monday, there will be no sales tax for shoppers in the Mountain State.

This includes clothes, school supplies, electronics, and even instructional material.

According to the National Retail Federation, parents will spend an average of $864 on school supplies for the 2022-2023 school year. That is up about $170 from 2019.

For many parents, this means some necessary supplies will have to be forfeited.

“It’s kind of scary, especially for the high school kids, a lot of the calculators they need are closer to $100, so sometimes they have to go without,” Teauna Niemeyer says.

Another mom, Angela Sites, homeschools her children, but that doesn’t cut any costs.

“We still have to buy everything you have for a regular school. Glue, pencils, staplers, all that, so it makes it difficult, especially when you are already paying for curriculum to homeschool,” she says.

Shoppers in Ohio will also have a sales tax break this weekend from the 5th through the 7th.

According to the Sales Tax Handbook, Kentucky does not have a sales tax holiday.