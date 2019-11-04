WV police continue to investigate incident involving overdoses on heroin-laced vape pens, juvenile student identified as suspect

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) – The Morgantown Police Department is continuing to investigate the source of heroin-laced vape pens that caused two high school students to overdose and be hospitalized in a 24-hour time frame, according to a press release.

The release stated that on Monday, while following up on leads that were generated from the investigation, officers of the Morgantown Police Department and Mon-Metro Drug Task Force were able to identify and confirm one source of the suspected vape pens and vaping solutions.

Police said that during the investigation, a suspect was identified as a juvenile high school student, who distributed at least one of the devices. The release stated the ongoing investigation led detectives to obtain a search warrant, which resulted in the recovery of more than 100 charged vape solutions, marijuana, packaging materials and empty vape cartridges that were being filled with suspected vaping solution.

In the release, officers provided a photograph of one known contaminated product. The name of the suspected device is “TKO,” according to the release.

Photo provided by Morgantown Police Department

Police said the investigation into this incident is still ongoing, and it is believed that there are other brands and types of vape cartridges in circulation, but the “TKO” is confirmed as one that was contaminated with heroin and other dangerous chemicals.

Police stated in the release that any parents who suspect that their child is in possession of the vape pen or vaping solution should throw it away or turn it in to law enforcement for possible testing. The Morgantown Police Department is not interested in charging anyone that turns these items in, but is focused on the source of this potentially deadly product, according to the release.