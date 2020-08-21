WV political visit emphasizes saving hardwood industry

NICHOLAS COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — Representative Carol Miller (R-WV) is back in the Mountain State on recess looking for answers to help West Virginia’s struggling hardwood industry.

Today, Miller toured Columbia Forest Products in Craigsville, WV which is facing multiple threats – the on-going U.S.-China Trade War and COVID-19.

West Virginia is the second-largest exporter of hardwoods on the east coast, and like the coal industry, it’s an anchor industry that is struggling to stay afloat due to conflicting international affairs.

“We want to compete and yet we want to do trade and so that’s what I care about so much, that I make sure I cover what I can for West Virginia,” said Miller.

During her tour of the facility to better understand the hardwood milling process, she also discussed how she’s working to expand hardwood exports and create equal international trading.

“We don’t want wood coming through the side or backdoor, when it isn’t handled with the same quality and manner that in which we do,” said Miller.

She said communication is key to leveling the playing field, which has been difficult due to COVID-19, but for now, much of the future of the industry depends on trade negotiations between the administration and buyers abroad.

