WV Power announces future of baseball in Charleston

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – After being cut from Minor League Baseball in December 2020, the West Virginia Power says baseball is coming back to the Capital City.

The team will join the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball for the 2021 season, which will begin Friday, May 28. With the new league comes a new face. The team says Mark Minicozzi will now take over as the team’s manager, Andy Shea will take over as Managing Partner & CEO and Jesse Scaglion will be the club’s Chief Operating Officer. Officials say Tim Wilcox will stay on as a partner in the Power’s ownership group.

WE’RE ADDING THE @wv_power TO OUR RANKS! We are thrilled to have them! For more info visit our website. https://t.co/tDY5SO8myJ pic.twitter.com/QFLfMD7kdX — Atlantic League (@AtlanticLg) February 24, 2021