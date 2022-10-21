CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — The Public Service Commission of West Virginia says they need more time to read through proposals from gas companies so that people can see lower rates in their bills.

We first reported this on Oct. 4. The Commission said they were looking for ways to ease the burden on natural gas customers in the winter as prices skyrocket.

Companies across the state were asked to turn in documents to show how they planned to level the playing field for customers by lowering costs or helping with payment plans.