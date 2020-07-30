WV Public Service Commission holds special hearing for Page-Kincaid water issues

FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – It was back in May when the West Virginia Public Service Commission opened an investigation into Page-Kincaid’s water quality after receiving numerous complaints from residents about their yellow-tinged water.

“You have to try and run the water in the sink and check and make sure or you’ll have discolored clothes when they come out.” Benny Miller, Page-Kincaid Resident

Miller says at its worst the water was an opaque rust color.

The Page-Kincaid Public Service District, which serves just over 600 households, installed an emergency filter into their aquifer following the complaints, but residents say the water is still wishy-washy.

Miller says water samples he took from a week ago still look tinged when next to a store-bought water bottle.

Other samples he’s collected have iron sediments that have collected at the bottom.

The West Virginia Public Service Commission held a special hearing on Tuesday with all parties involved.

“Proposals have been made but at this point, the people of Page-Kincaid still do not have good potable water and we still do not have a long-term plan,” said PSC chairwoman Charlotte Lane.

One of those proposals is for the West Virginia-American Water Company to buyout the Page-Kincaid PSD, which would bring in water from the river.

“They have an 85% water loss, so a lot of money needs to be put into the system and West Virginia-American Water can do that,” Lane said.

But Page-Kincaid PSD board member John David says a buyout would be costly for the WVAWC, and it would mean higher water rates for residents.

Their interest, he says, is also tying up a $3.5 million loan-grant the PSD secured with the USDA to update the 40-year-old well.

But Miller is among the residents who support a buyout from the WVAWC.

“Anywhere you drill a well in this part of the area through coal fields, you generally get a lot of iron,” he said.

The Public Service Commission says the next step is to issue an order in the next upcoming weeks, determining a timeline for all parties to issue their proposals.

Follow Larisa Casillas on Facebook and Twitter for the latest local and breaking news

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

More Stories