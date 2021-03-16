WV receives $12.4M for substance abuse, mental health

Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee Chairman Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., before the start of a hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, Thursday, March 11, 2021, to examine the reliability, resiliency, and affordability of electric service in the United States amid the changing energy mix and extreme weather events. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

CHARLESTON, WV (AP) — West Virginia is getting two federal grants totaling $12.4 million for substance abuse prevention and treatment and for mental health services. U.S. Sens. Joe Manchin and Shelley Moore Capito announced the grants to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Services on Monday.

Both senators noted that the pandemic brought increased isolation and hardship for those suffering from mental health issues and opioid addiction. About $7.9 million was awarded for substance abuse prevention and treatment and $4.5 million for mental health aid.