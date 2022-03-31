CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources is recognizing April 2022 as Child Abuse Prevention Month.

The month of April is recognized by organizations and advocates across the country to highlight the importance of working together to strengthen families to prevent child abuse and neglect, according to the DHHR.

“Abuse and neglect can have long‐term psychological, emotional, and physical effects,” said Jeff Pack, Commissioner of DHHR’s Bureau for Social Services. “Prevention is the best way to promote the social, emotional, and developmental well‐being of children.”

West Virginia Governor Jim Justice has also proclaimed the month as Child Abuse Prevention Month in the state. Earlier in March 2022, the governor signed two bills into law that aim to protect special needs students in the Mountain State. Those bills were created following some shocking allegations of abuse that resulted in criminal charges against some teachers.

“I urge all residents to prioritize the safety of our children not only during this important month, but every day of the year,” said Justice. “Looking out for the young people of our great state today will lead to a brighter West Virginia tomorrow.”

To recognize Child Abuse Prevention month, The DHHR and the governor are encouraging West Virginians to participate in “Wear Blue Day” on Friday, April 1, 2022. The DHHR says the color blue and pinwheels are the symbols for child abuse prevention.

If you suspect a child is being abused or neglected, call the DHHR’s Centralized Intake for Abuse and Neglect at 1-800-352-6513 to make a report. For more information on prevention resources, click here.