CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – According to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR), there are currently 4,768 active COVID-19 cases statewide.
Health officials are reporting 1,126 new COVID-19 cases and a total of 16 additional deaths, bringing the total numbers to 481,818 cases and 6,162 COVID-19-related deaths throughout the pandemic.
Health officials confirmed the recent deaths of a 62-year old female from Kanawha County, an 89-year old male from Wood County, a 63-year old female from Randolph County, an 83-year old male from Wood County, a 62-year old male from Randolph County, a 63-year old male from Kanawha County, an 89-year old female from Fayette County, a 71-year old female from Mingo County, a 55-year old male from Lincoln County, a 74-year old female from Raleigh County, a 67-year old female from Kanawha County, a 57-year old male from Ritchie County, a 90-year old male from Wood County, an 81-year old female from Mason County, a 65-year old male from Marion County, and a 92-year old female from Clay County.
Current active COVID-19 cases per county include:
Barbour (83), Berkeley (170), Boone (71), Braxton (27), Brooke (31), Cabell (216), Calhoun (10), Clay (19), Doddridge (27), Fayette (159), Gilmer (23), Grant (21), Greenbrier (152), Hampshire (61), Hancock (28), Hardy (21), Harrison (273), Jackson (38), Jefferson (62), Kanawha (455), Lewis (61), Lincoln (74), Logan (124), Marion (206), Marshall (94), Mason (78), McDowell (113), Mercer (213), Mineral (60), Mingo (112), Monongalia (154), Monroe (53), Morgan (21), Nicholas (91), Ohio (40), Pendleton (17), Pleasants (15), Pocahontas (18), Preston (91), Putnam (169), Raleigh (247), Randolph (58), Ritchie (28), Roane (42), Summers (29), Taylor (45), Tucker (23), Tyler (12), Upshur (89), Wayne (85), Webster (30), Wetzel (39), Wirt (9), Wood (177), Wyoming (104).
For the fourth day in a row, there are no counties in red on the state’s county alert system map and today, there are also no orange counties. The map shows 20 counties are in gold, 23 are in yellow and 12 are in green.
According to the WV DHHR, 740 people are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 in West Virginia. 180 of them are in the ICU, and 107 of them are on ventilators. The WV DHHR has updated its COVID-19 dashboard to include pediatric COVID-19 hospitalizations. The dashboard shows 13 West Virginia children are hospitalized with the virus, with four in the ICU. Three children are currently on a ventilator.
12,978 cases of the Delta variant and 1,888 cases of the Omicron variant have been detected.
Health officials say a total of 470,888 West Virginians have recovered from the virus.
Free pop-up COVID-19 testing is available today in the following counties:
- Barbour County
- 8:30 AM – 3:30 PM, Community Market, 107 South Main Street (across the street from Walgreens), Philippi, WV (optional pre-registration: https://labpass.com/en/registration?access_code=WVBBC)
- 1:00 PM – 5:00 PM, Junior Volunteer Fire Department, 331 Row Avenue, Junior, WV (optional pre-registration: https://unityphr.com/campaigns/wvlabs/covid)
- Berkeley County
- 8:30 AM – 3:00 PM, Airborne Church, 172 Creative Place, Martinsburg, WV
- 8:30 AM – 4:00 PM, Shenandoah Community Health, 99 Tavern Road, Martinsburg, WV (optional pre-registration: https://unityphr.com/campaigns/wvlabs/covid)
- 9:00 AM – 2:00 PM, 891 Auto Parts Place, Martinsburg, WV (optional pre-registration: https://unityphr.com/campaigns/wvlabs/covid)
- Braxton County
- 9:00 AM – 4:00 PM, Braxton County Memorial Hospital (parking lot), 100 Hoylman Drive, Gassaway, WV (optional pre-registration: https://labpass.com/en/registration?access_code=Braxton)
- Cabell County
- 8:00 AM- 4:00 PM, Marshall University Campus (parking lot), 1801 6th Avenue, Huntington, WV (optional pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)
- 8:00 AM – 4:00 PM, Cabell-Huntington Health Department (parking lot), 703 Seventh Avenue, Huntington, WV (optional pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)
- Clay County
- 8:30 AM – 3:00 PM, Lizemores Volunteer Fire Department, 13175 Clay Highway, Lizemores, WV
- 11:00 AM – 5:00 PM, Clay County Health Department (inside), 451 Main Street, Clay, WV
- Doddridge County
- 10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Doddridge County Farmers Market Pavilion, Rt. 18 (beside old high school football field), West Union, WV
- Fayette County
- 10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Fayette County Health Department, 5495 Maple Lane, Fayetteville, WV
- Gilmer County
- 8:00 AM – 3:00 PM, Minnie Hamilton Health System (parking lot), 921 Mineral Road, Glenville, WV (optional pre-registration: https://labpass.com/en/registration?access_code=WVMHCT11)
- Grant County
- 11:00 AM – 3:00 PM, Petersburg City Parking Lot, South Main Street (across from Walgreens), Petersburg, WV (optional pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)
- Greenbrier County
- 9:30 AM – 3:00 PM, State Fair of WV, 891 Maplewood Avenue, Lewisburg, WV (optional pre-registration: https://labpass.com/en/registration?access_code=WVGBC)
- Hampshire County
- 10:00 AM – 5:00 PM, Hampshire Memorial Hospital, 363 Sunrise Boulevard, Romney, WV (optional pre-registration: https://unityphr.com/campaigns/wvlabs/covid)
- Hancock County
- 10:00 AM – 12:00 PM, Hancock County Health Department, 100 North Court Street, New Cumberland, WV (optional pre-registration: https://roxbylabs.dendisoftware.com/patient_registration/)
- Jackson County
- 1:00 PM – 4:00 PM, Jackson County Health Department, 504 Church Street South, Ripley, WV
- Jefferson County
- 9:00 AM – 5:00 PM, Hollywood Casino, 750 Hollywood Drive, Charles Town, WV (optional pre-registration: https://unityphr.com/campaigns/wvlabs/covid)
- 10:00 AM – 5:00 PM, Shepherd University Wellness Center, 164 University Drive, Shepherdstown, WV (optional pre-registration: https://unityphr.com/campaigns/wvlabs/covid)
- Lewis County
- 8:00 AM – 3:00 PM, City Parking Lot, 95 West Second Street, Weston, WV (optional pre-registration: https://labpass.com/en/registration?access_code=WVMavLewis1)
- Lincoln County
- 9:00 AM – 12:00 PM, Lincoln County Health Department, 8008 Court Avenue, Hamlin, WV (optional pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)
- Logan County
- 12:00 PM – 5:00 PM, Old 84 Lumber Building, 100 Recovery Road, Peach Creek, WV (optional pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)
- Marion County
- 10:00 AM – 6:00 PM, Dunbar School Foundation, 101 High Street, Fairmont, WV
- 11:00 AM – 2:30 PM, Rising Stars, 228 Locust Avenue, Fairmont, WV
- Marshall County
- 11:00 AM – 5:00 PM, Benwood City Building, 430 Main Street, Benwood, WV
- Mason County
- 8:30 AM – 3:00 PM, Krodel Park, 1186 Charleston Road, Point Pleasant, WV (optional pre-registration: https://labpass.com/en/registration?access_code=WVMavCOUNTY12)
- Monroe County
- 9:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Appalachian Christian Center, 2812 Seneca Trail South, Peterstown, WV
- Morgan County
- 8:30 AM – 3:30 PM, The Blue (of First United Methodist Church), 440 Fearnow Road, Berkeley Springs, WV (optional pre-registration: https://labpass.com/en/registration?access_code=WVMavMorgan1)
- 11:00 AM – 5:00 PM, War Memorial Hospital, 1 Health Way, Berkeley Springs, WV (optional pre-registration: https://unityphr.com/campaigns/wvlabs/covid)
- Nicholas County
- 9:00 AM – 3:30 PM, Summersville Regional Medical Center, 400 Fairview Heights Road, Summersville, WV (optional pre-registration: https://labpass.com/en/registration?access_code=WVNL)
- Ohio County
- 9:00 AM – 3:30 PM, Ohio Valley Medical Center (parking lot of former VPC South Building at the top of 22nd Street), 2000 Eoff Street, Wheeling, WV (optional pre-registration: https://roxbylabs.dendisoftware.com/patient_registration/)
- Putnam County
- 9:00 AM – 6:00 PM, Putnam County Health Department (behind Liberty Square), 316 Putnam Village Drive, Hurricane, WV
- Raleigh County
- 9:00 AM – 4:00 PM, Beckley-Raleigh County Health Department, 1602 Harper Road, Beckley, WV (optional pre-registration: https://labpass.com/en/registration?access_code=MavBeckleyRaleigh)
- Randolph County
- 8:30 AM – 3:30 PM, Randolph-Elkins Health Department (parking lot), 32 Randolph Avenue, Elkins, WV (optional pre-registration: https://labpass.com/en/registration?access_code=WVRDC)
- Taylor County
- 2:00 PM – 4:00 PM, Grafton-Taylor Health Department, 718 West Main Street (parking lot at Operations Trailer), Grafton, WV (optional pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)
- Upshur County
- 8:30 AM – 3:30 PM, Buckhannon Fire Department (parking lot), 22 South Florida Street, Buckhannon, WV (optional pre-registration: https://labpass.com/en/registration?access_code=WVUSC)
- Wayne County
- 10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Wayne County Health Department, 217 Kenova Avenue, Wayne, WV (optional pre-registration: https://unityphr.com/campaigns/wvlabs/covid)
- Wood County
- 8:00 AM – 3:00 PM, Vienna Baptist Church, 3401 Grand Central Avenue, Vienna, WV (optional pre-registration: https://labpass.com/en/registration?access_code=WVMavWood1)