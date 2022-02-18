CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – According to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR), there are currently 4,768 active COVID-19 cases statewide.

Health officials are reporting 1,126 new COVID-19 cases and a total of 16 additional deaths, bringing the total numbers to 481,818 cases and 6,162 COVID-19-related deaths throughout the pandemic.

West Virginia COVID-19 data for Feb. 18, 2022 (Photo Courtesy: WV DHHR)

Health officials confirmed the recent deaths of a 62-year old female from Kanawha County, an 89-year old male from Wood County, a 63-year old female from Randolph County, an 83-year old male from Wood County, a 62-year old male from Randolph County, a 63-year old male from Kanawha County, an 89-year old female from Fayette County, a 71-year old female from Mingo County, a 55-year old male from Lincoln County, a 74-year old female from Raleigh County, a 67-year old female from Kanawha County, a 57-year old male from Ritchie County, a 90-year old male from Wood County, an 81-year old female from Mason County, a 65-year old male from Marion County, and a 92-year old female from Clay County.

Current active COVID-19 cases per county include:

Barbour (83), Berkeley (170), Boone (71), Braxton (27), Brooke (31), Cabell (216), Calhoun (10), Clay (19), Doddridge (27), Fayette (159), Gilmer (23), Grant (21), Greenbrier (152), Hampshire (61), Hancock (28), Hardy (21), Harrison (273), Jackson (38), Jefferson (62), Kanawha (455), Lewis (61), Lincoln (74), Logan (124), Marion (206), Marshall (94), Mason (78), McDowell (113), Mercer (213), Mineral (60), Mingo (112), Monongalia (154), Monroe (53), Morgan (21), Nicholas (91), Ohio (40), Pendleton (17), Pleasants (15), Pocahontas (18), Preston (91), Putnam (169), Raleigh (247), Randolph (58), Ritchie (28), Roane (42), Summers (29), Taylor (45), Tucker (23), Tyler (12), Upshur (89), Wayne (85), Webster (30), Wetzel (39), Wirt (9), Wood (177), Wyoming (104).

West Virginia COVID-19 county alert system map for Feb. 18, 2022 (Photo Courtesy: WV DHHR)

For the fourth day in a row, there are no counties in red on the state’s county alert system map and today, there are also no orange counties. The map shows 20 counties are in gold, 23 are in yellow and 12 are in green.

According to the WV DHHR, 740 people are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 in West Virginia. 180 of them are in the ICU, and 107 of them are on ventilators. The WV DHHR has updated its COVID-19 dashboard to include pediatric COVID-19 hospitalizations. The dashboard shows 13 West Virginia children are hospitalized with the virus, with four in the ICU. Three children are currently on a ventilator.

12,978 cases of the Delta variant and 1,888 cases of the Omicron variant have been detected.

Health officials say a total of 470,888 West Virginians have recovered from the virus.

Free pop-up COVID-19 testing is available today in the following counties: