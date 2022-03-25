CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – According to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR), there are currently 460 active COVID-19 cases statewide.

Health officials are reporting 119 new COVID-19 cases and a total of 52 additional deaths, bringing the total numbers to 497,230 cases and 6,739 COVID-19-related deaths throughout the pandemic.

West Virginia COVID-19 data for March 25, 2022 (Photo Courtesy: WV DHHR)

Health officials confirmed the recent deaths of a 94-year old female from Wyoming County, a 56-year old female from Putnam County, a 94-year old male from Barbour County, a 63-year old male from Cabell County, and a 72-year old female from Cabell County.

The WV DHHR says some of the newly reported deaths were confirmed through the Bureau for Public Health’s continuing data reconciliation efforts and range from January 2022 through March 2022, with one death occurring in December 2021. These include a 94-year old male from Ohio County, a 41-year old female from Raleigh County, an 87-year old male from Berkeley County, a 79-year old male from Putnam County, a 70-year old male from Wayne County, a 69-year old male from Cabell County, a 96-year old male from Ohio County, a 91-year old male from Monroe County, a 74-year old female from Wayne County, a 66-year old female from Summers County, a 62-year old male from Ohio County, a 68-year old female from Ohio County, an 80-year old male from Harrison County, an 88-year old female from Wood County, a 77-year old male from Jefferson County, a 67-year old male from Preston County, an 86-year old female from Mercer County, a 61-year old male from Greenbrier County, a 72-year old male from Raleigh County, an 81-year old male from Webster County, a 90-year old female from Preston County, a 55-year old female from McDowell County, a 53-year old female from Berkeley County, an 88-year old male from Ohio County, a 70-year old male from McDowell County, a 61-year old male from Ohio County, a 70-year old male from Lincoln County, an 85-year old male from Ritchie County, a 68-year old male from Marion County, an 83-year old female from Raleigh County, a 70-year old male from Upshur County, a 61-year old male from Preston County, a 91-year old female from Ohio County, a 64-year old male from Randolph County, a 56-year old male from Kanawha County, a 90-year old male from Wood County, an 84-year old male from Wetzel County, an 82-year old female from Kanawha County, a 77-year old male from Marion County, a 62-year old male from Boone County, a 78-year old female from Mercer County, a 49-year old male from Wyoming County, a 63-year old female from Wyoming County, a 91-year old female from Kanawha County, a 54-year old male from Raleigh County, a 73-year old female from Mineral County, and a 48-year old male from Fayette County.

Current active COVID-19 cases per county include:

West Virginia COVID-19 data map for March 25, 2022 (Photo Courtesy: WV DHHR)

Barbour (0), Berkeley (29), Boone (2), Braxton (4), Brooke (4), Cabell (25), Calhoun (0), Clay (0), Doddridge (1), Fayette (9), Gilmer (0), Grant (4), Greenbrier (18), Hampshire (4), Hancock (4), Hardy (1), Harrison (21), Jackson (6), Jefferson (15), Kanawha (38), Lewis (0), Lincoln (3), Logan (6), Marion (20), Marshall (9), Mason (4), McDowell (7), Mercer (32), Mineral (1), Mingo (9), Monongalia (40), Monroe (1), Morgan (4), Nicholas (8), Ohio (7), Pendleton (4), Pleasants (1), Pocahontas (0), Preston (8), Putnam (11), Raleigh (29), Randolph (11), Ritchie (3), Roane (4), Summers (6), Taylor (5), Tucker (3), Tyler (0), Upshur (5), Wayne (7), Webster (3), Wetzel (1), Wirt (0), Wood (14), Wyoming (9).

All 55 counties throughout the state are all in green on the County Alert System map.

According to the WV DHHR, 171 people are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 in West Virginia. 43 of them are in the ICU, and 26 of them are on ventilators. The dashboard shows three West Virginia children are hospitalized with the virus with one child in the ICU. No children are currently on a ventilator.

Health officials say a total of 490,031 West Virginians have recovered from the virus.

Free pop-up COVID-19 testing is available today in the following counties: