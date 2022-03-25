CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – According to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR), there are currently 460 active COVID-19 cases statewide.
Health officials are reporting 119 new COVID-19 cases and a total of 52 additional deaths, bringing the total numbers to 497,230 cases and 6,739 COVID-19-related deaths throughout the pandemic.
Health officials confirmed the recent deaths of a 94-year old female from Wyoming County, a 56-year old female from Putnam County, a 94-year old male from Barbour County, a 63-year old male from Cabell County, and a 72-year old female from Cabell County.
The WV DHHR says some of the newly reported deaths were confirmed through the Bureau for Public Health’s continuing data reconciliation efforts and range from January 2022 through March 2022, with one death occurring in December 2021. These include a 94-year old male from Ohio County, a 41-year old female from Raleigh County, an 87-year old male from Berkeley County, a 79-year old male from Putnam County, a 70-year old male from Wayne County, a 69-year old male from Cabell County, a 96-year old male from Ohio County, a 91-year old male from Monroe County, a 74-year old female from Wayne County, a 66-year old female from Summers County, a 62-year old male from Ohio County, a 68-year old female from Ohio County, an 80-year old male from Harrison County, an 88-year old female from Wood County, a 77-year old male from Jefferson County, a 67-year old male from Preston County, an 86-year old female from Mercer County, a 61-year old male from Greenbrier County, a 72-year old male from Raleigh County, an 81-year old male from Webster County, a 90-year old female from Preston County, a 55-year old female from McDowell County, a 53-year old female from Berkeley County, an 88-year old male from Ohio County, a 70-year old male from McDowell County, a 61-year old male from Ohio County, a 70-year old male from Lincoln County, an 85-year old male from Ritchie County, a 68-year old male from Marion County, an 83-year old female from Raleigh County, a 70-year old male from Upshur County, a 61-year old male from Preston County, a 91-year old female from Ohio County, a 64-year old male from Randolph County, a 56-year old male from Kanawha County, a 90-year old male from Wood County, an 84-year old male from Wetzel County, an 82-year old female from Kanawha County, a 77-year old male from Marion County, a 62-year old male from Boone County, a 78-year old female from Mercer County, a 49-year old male from Wyoming County, a 63-year old female from Wyoming County, a 91-year old female from Kanawha County, a 54-year old male from Raleigh County, a 73-year old female from Mineral County, and a 48-year old male from Fayette County.
Current active COVID-19 cases per county include:
Barbour (0), Berkeley (29), Boone (2), Braxton (4), Brooke (4), Cabell (25), Calhoun (0), Clay (0), Doddridge (1), Fayette (9), Gilmer (0), Grant (4), Greenbrier (18), Hampshire (4), Hancock (4), Hardy (1), Harrison (21), Jackson (6), Jefferson (15), Kanawha (38), Lewis (0), Lincoln (3), Logan (6), Marion (20), Marshall (9), Mason (4), McDowell (7), Mercer (32), Mineral (1), Mingo (9), Monongalia (40), Monroe (1), Morgan (4), Nicholas (8), Ohio (7), Pendleton (4), Pleasants (1), Pocahontas (0), Preston (8), Putnam (11), Raleigh (29), Randolph (11), Ritchie (3), Roane (4), Summers (6), Taylor (5), Tucker (3), Tyler (0), Upshur (5), Wayne (7), Webster (3), Wetzel (1), Wirt (0), Wood (14), Wyoming (9).
All 55 counties throughout the state are all in green on the County Alert System map.
According to the WV DHHR, 171 people are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 in West Virginia. 43 of them are in the ICU, and 26 of them are on ventilators. The dashboard shows three West Virginia children are hospitalized with the virus with one child in the ICU. No children are currently on a ventilator.
Health officials say a total of 490,031 West Virginians have recovered from the virus.
Free pop-up COVID-19 testing is available today in the following counties:
- Barbour County
- 8:30 AM – 3:30 PM, Community Market, 107 South Main Street (across the street from Walgreens), Philippi, WV (optional pre-registration: https://labpass.com/en/registration?access_code=WVBBC)
- 1:00 PM – 5:00 PM, Junior Volunteer Fire Department, 331 Row Avenue, Junior, WV (optional pre-registration: https://unityphr.com/campaigns/wvlabs/covid)
- Berkeley County
- 8:30 AM – 3:30 PM, Airborne Church, 172 Creative Place, Martinsburg, WV
- 8:30 AM – 4:00 PM, Shenandoah Community Health, 99 Tavern Road, Martinsburg, WV (optional pre-registration: https://unityphr.com/campaigns/wvlabs/covid)
- 9:00 AM – 2:00 PM, 891 Auto Parts Place, Martinsburg, WV (optional pre-registration: https://unityphr.com/campaigns/wvlabs/covid)
- Braxton County
- 9:00 AM – 4:00 PM, Braxton County Memorial Hospital (parking lot), 100 Hoylman Drive, Gassaway, WV (optional pre-registration: https://labpass.com/en/registration?access_code=Braxton)
- Cabell County
- 8:00 AM – 4:00 PM, Marshall University Campus (parking lot), 1801 6th Avenue, Huntington, WV (optional pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)
- 8:00 AM – 4:00 PM, Cabell-Huntington Health Department (parking lot), 703 Seventh Avenue, Huntington, WV (optional pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)
- Clay County
- 8:30 AM – 3:00 PM Lizemores Volunteer Fire Department, 13175 Clay Highway, Lizemores, WV (optional pre-registration: https://labpass.com/en/registration?access_code=WVClayCounty)
- Fayette County
- 10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Fayette County Health Department, 5495 Maple Lane, Fayetteville, WV
- Gilmer County
- 8:00 AM – 3:00 PM, Minnie Hamilton Health System (parking lot), 921 Mineral Road, Glenville, WV (optional pre-registration: https://labpass.com/en/registration?access_code=WVMHCT11)
- Grant County
- 11:00 AM – 3:00 PM, Petersburg City Parking Lot, South Main Street (across from Walgreens), Petersburg, WV (optional pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)
- Greenbrier County
- 9:30 AM – 3:00 PM, State Fair of WV, 891 Maplewood Avenue, Lewisburg, WV (optional pre-registration: https://labpass.com/en/registration?access_code=WVGBC)
- Hampshire County
- 10:00 AM – 5:00 PM, Hampshire Memorial Hospital, 363 Sunrise Boulevard, Romney, WV (optional pre-registration: https://unityphr.com/campaigns/wvlabs/covid)
- Hancock County
- 10:00 AM – 12:00 PM, Hancock County Health Department, 100 North Court Street, New Cumberland, WV (optional pre-registration: https://roxbylabs.dendisoftware.com/patient_registration/)
- Jefferson County
- 9:00 AM – 5:00 PM, Hollywood Casino, 750 Hollywood Drive, Charles Town, WV (optional pre-registration: https://unityphr.com/campaigns/wvlabs/covid)
- Lewis County
- 8:00 AM – 3:00 PM, City Parking Lot, 95 West Second Street, Weston, WV (optional pre-registration: https://labpass.com/en/registration?access_code=WVMavLewis1)
- Lincoln County
- 9:00 AM – 12:00 PM, Lincoln County Health Department, 8008 Court Avenue, Hamlin, WV (optional pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)
- Logan County
- 12:00 PM – 5:00 PM, Old 84 Lumber Building, 100 Recovery Road, Peach Creek, WV (optional pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)
- 10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Town of Man Fire Department, Administration Building, 110 North Bridge Street, Man, WV
- Marion County
- 10:00 AM – 6:00 PM, Dunbar School Foundation, 101 High Street, Fairmont, WV
- Marshall County
- 11:00 AM – 5:00 PM, Cameron City Building, 46 Main Street, Cameron, WV
- Mason County
- 8:30 AM – 3:00 PM, Krodel Park, 1186 Charleston Road, Point Pleasant, WV (optional pre-registration: https://labpass.com/en/registration?access_code=WVMavCOUNTY12)
- Monroe County
- 9:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Appalachian Christian Center, 2812 Seneca Trail South, Peterstown, WV
- Morgan County
- 8:30 AM – 3:30 PM, The Blue (of First United Methodist Church), 440 Fearnow Road, Berkeley Springs, WV (optional pre-registration: https://labpass.com/en/registration?access_code=WVMavMorgan1)
- 11:00 AM – 5:00 PM, War Memorial Hospital, 1 Health Way, Berkeley Springs, WV (optional pre-registration: https://unityphr.com/campaigns/wvlabs/covid)
- Nicholas County
- 9:00 AM – 3:30 PM, Summersville Regional Medical Center, 400 Fairview Heights Road, Summersville, WV (optional pre-registration: https://labpass.com/en/registration?access_code=WVNL)
- Ohio County
- 9:00 AM – 3:30 PM, Ohio Valley Medical Center (back parking lot at the top of 22nd Street), 2000 Eoff Street, Wheeling, WV (optional pre-registration: https://roxbylabs.dendisoftware.com/patient_registration/)
- Putnam County
- 9:00 AM – 6:00 PM, Putnam County Health Department (behind Liberty Square), 316 Putnam Village Drive, Hurricane, WV (optional pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)
- Raleigh County
- 9:00 AM – 4:00 PM, Beckley-Raleigh County Health Department, 1602 Harper Road, Beckley, WV (optional pre-registration: https://labpass.com/en/registration?access_code=MavBeckleyRaleigh)
- Randolph County
- 8:30 AM – 3:30 PM, Davis Health Center, 812 Gorman Avenue, Elkins, WV (optional pre-registration: https://labpass.com/en/registration?access_code=WVRDC)
- Taylor County
- 2:00 PM – 4:00 PM, Grafton-Taylor Health Department, 718 West Main Street (parking lot at Operations Trailer), Grafton, WV (optional pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)
- Upshur County
- 8:30 AM – 3:30 PM, Buckhannon Fire Department (parking lot), 22 South Florida Street, Buckhannon, WV (optional pre-registration: https://labpass.com/en/registration?access_code=WVUSC)
- Wayne County
- 10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Wayne County Health Department, 217 Kenova Avenue, Wayne, WV (optional pre-registration: https://unityphr.com/campaigns/wvlabs/covid)
- Wood County
- 8:00 AM – 3:00 PM, Vienna Baptist Church, 3401 Grand Central Avenue, Vienna, WV (optional pre-registration: https://labpass.com/en/registration?access_code=WVMavWood1)