CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – According to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR), there are currently 3,336 active COVID-19 cases statewide.

Health officials are reporting 1,240 new COVID-19 cases and a total of 38 additional deaths, bringing the total numbers to 487,446 cases and 6,288 COVID-19-related deaths throughout the pandemic.

West Virginia COVID-19 data for Feb. 24, 2022 (Photo Courtesy: WV DHHR)

Health officials confirmed the recent deaths of a 69-year old male from Putnam County, a 78-year old male from Kanawha County, a 71-year old female from Calhoun County, a 73-year old female from Harrison County, a 77-year old male from Mercer County, a 77-year old male from Jackson County, a 53-year old male from Mercer County, a 67-year old male from Raleigh County, a 75-year old female from Greenbrier County, a 71-year old female from Lincoln County, an 89-year old female from Mercer County, a 90-year old female from Barbour County, an 83-year old male from Wetzel County, a 70-year old male from Summers County, a 67-year old female from Marion County, a 96-year old female from Barbour County, an 81-year old male from Preston County, a 69-year old male from Barbour County, and an 80-year old male from Kanawha County.

The WV DHHR says of the newly reported deaths were confirmed through the Bureau for Public Health’s continuing data reconciliation efforts and range from January 2022 to February 2022. These include a 64-year old female from McDowell County, a 56-year old female from Hampshire County, an 83-year old female from Braxton County, a 61-year old female from Cabell County, a 74-year old female from Pocahontas County, a 74-year old male from Wayne County, a 63-year old male from Boone County, a 71-year old female from Preston County, a 66-year old male from Raleigh County, an 80-year old male from Barbour County, an 85-year old female from Marshall County, a 72-year old female from Nicholas County, a 71-year old male from Cabell County, a 30-year old male from Wayne County, a 62-year old male from Jefferson County, a 76-year old male from Putnam County, an 81-year old female from Raleigh County, an 85-year old female from Kanawha County, and a 90-year old male from Wetzel County.

Current active COVID-19 cases per county include:

Barbour (59), Berkeley (105), Boone (39), Braxton (36), Brooke (22), Cabell (173), Calhoun (24), Clay (19), Doddridge (17), Fayette (122), Gilmer (11), Grant (19), Greenbrier (77), Hampshire (41), Hancock (24), Hardy (11), Harrison (197), Jackson (28), Jefferson (59), Kanawha (247), Lewis (34), Lincoln (64), Logan (60), Marion (106), Marshall (83), Mason (59), McDowell (85), Mercer (161), Mineral (27), Mingo (55), Monongalia (135), Monroe (35), Morgan (10), Nicholas (62), Ohio (60), Pendleton (11), Pleasants (8), Pocahontas (12), Preston (71), Putnam (95), Raleigh (170), Randolph (29), Ritchie (26), Roane (33), Summers (23), Taylor (74), Tucker (3), Tyler (21), Upshur (64), Wayne (69), Webster (29), Wetzel (33), Wirt (4), Wood (135), Wyoming (60).

West Virginia COVID-19 map for Feb. 24, 2022 (Photo Courtesy: WV DHHR)

The state’s county alert system map has no counties listed in red or orange. The map shows four counties are in gold, 23 are in yellow and 28 are in green.

According to the WV DHHR, 588 people are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 in West Virginia. 131 of them are in the ICU, and 76 of them are on ventilators. The WV DHHR has updated its COVID-19 dashboard to include pediatric COVID-19 hospitalizations. The dashboard shows 10 West Virginia children are hospitalized with the virus, with two in the ICU. There are no children are currently on a ventilator.

12,978 cases of the Delta variant and 1,888 cases of the Omicron variant have been detected.

Health officials say a total of 477,822 West Virginians have recovered from the virus.

Free pop-up COVID-19 testing is available today in the following counties: