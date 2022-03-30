CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – According to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR), there are currently 354 active COVID-19 cases statewide.

Health officials are reporting 128 new COVID-19 cases and a total of 29 additional deaths, bringing the total numbers to 497,681 cases and 6,823 COVID-19-related deaths throughout the pandemic.

West Virginia COVID-19 data for March 30, 2022 (Photo Courtesy: WV DHHR)

Health officials confirmed the recent deaths of a 70-year old female from Fayette County, a 57-year old male from Kanawha County, an 85-year old female from Wood County, a 78-year old female from Upshur County, a 74-year old male from Kanawha County, and a 64-year old male from Wyoming County.

The WV DHHR says some of the newly reported deaths were confirmed through the Bureau for Public Health’s continuing data reconciliation efforts and range from January 2022 through March 2022, with one death occurring in December 2021. These include an 86-year old male from Lincoln County, an 84-year old female from Barbour County, a 72-year old female from Greenbrier County, a 51-year old male from Wood County, a 69-year old male from Kanawha County, an 85-year old female from Jefferson County, a 63-year old female from Barbour County, an 84-year old male from Gilmer County, an 84-year old male from Monroe County, an 87-year old male from Mingo County, an 83-year old female from Taylor County, a 95-year old male from Raleigh County, a 79-year old female from Boone County, an 85-year old female from Logan County, a 76-year old female from Pleasants County, a 90-year old male from Hancock County, an 84-year old male from Pendleton County, a 37-year old male from Wood County, a 51-year old female from Raleigh County, an 85-year old female from Hancock County, a 97-year old female from Fayette County, a 66-year old female from Monongalia County, and an 84-year old male from Raleigh County.

Current active COVID-19 cases per county include:

West Virginia COVID-19 data for March 30, 2022 (Photo Courtesy: WV DHHR)

Barbour (2), Berkeley (21), Boone (5), Braxton (5), Brooke (3), Cabell (16), Calhoun (0), Clay (2), Doddridge (2), Fayette (6), Gilmer (0), Grant (1), Greenbrier (9), Hampshire (4), Hancock (6), Hardy (2), Harrison (11), Jackson (2), Jefferson (15), Kanawha (13), Lewis (5), Lincoln (2), Logan (3), Marion (14), Marshall (3), Mason (2), McDowell (7), Mercer (19), Mineral (5), Mingo (16), Monongalia (25), Monroe (3), Morgan (5), Nicholas (7), Ohio (7), Pendleton (4), Pleasants (1), Pocahontas (2), Preston (5), Putnam (11), Raleigh (16), Randolph (7), Ritchie (2), Roane (7), Summers (3), Taylor (3), Tucker (4), Tyler (0), Upshur (6), Wayne (0), Webster (6), Wetzel (7), Wirt (1), Wood (12), Wyoming (9).

All 55 counties throughout the state are all in green on the County Alert System map.

According to the WV DHHR, 160 people are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 in West Virginia. 54 of them are in the ICU, and 19 of them are on ventilators. The dashboard shows one West Virginia child is hospitalized with the virus with one child in the ICU. No children are currently on a ventilator.

Health officials say a total of 490,504 West Virginians have recovered from the virus.

Free pop-up COVID-19 testing is available today in the following counties: