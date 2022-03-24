CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – According to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR), there are currently 422 active COVID-19 cases statewide.

Health officials are reporting 128 new COVID-19 cases and a total of seven additional deaths, bringing the total numbers to 497,111 cases and 6,687 COVID-19-related deaths throughout the pandemic.

West Virginia COVID-19 data for March 24, 2022 (Photo Courtesy: WV DHHR)

Health officials confirmed the recent deaths of a 67-year old female from Taylor County, a 73-year old male from Mercer County, an 80-year old male from Fayette County, a 75-year old female from Hampshire County, an 88-year old female from Kanawha County, a 59-year old male from Fayette County, and a 90-year old male from Mercer County.

Current active COVID-19 cases per county include:

West Virginia COVID-19 map for March 24, 2022 (Photo Courtesy: WV DHHR)

Barbour (2), Berkeley (25), Boone (1), Braxton (6), Brooke (5), Cabell (26), Calhoun (1), Clay (1), Doddridge (2), Fayette (5), Gilmer (0), Grant (3), Greenbrier (18), Hampshire (4), Hancock (3), Hardy (1), Harrison (17), Jackson (5), Jefferson (11), Kanawha (31), Lewis (1), Lincoln (5), Logan (6), Marion (14), Marshall (6), Mason (4), McDowell (9), Mercer (36), Mineral (1), Mingo (5), Monongalia (39), Monroe (1), Morgan (4), Nicholas (8), Ohio (5), Pendleton (3), Pleasants (1), Pocahontas (1), Preston (10), Putnam (6), Raleigh (23), Randolph (8), Ritchie (3), Roane (2), Summers (7), Taylor (7), Tucker (4), Tyler (0), Upshur (4), Wayne (8), Webster (2), Wetzel (0), Wirt (0), Wood (14), Wyoming (8).

All 55 counties throughout the state are all in green on the County Alert System map.

According to the WV DHHR, 1933 people are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 in West Virginia. 48 of them are in the ICU, and 30 of them are on ventilators. The dashboard shows two West Virginia children are hospitalized with the virus with one child in the ICU. No children are currently on a ventilator.

Health officials say a total of 490,002 West Virginians have recovered from the virus.

Free pop-up COVID-19 testing is available today in the following counties: