CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – According to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR), there are currently 448 active COVID-19 cases statewide.

Health officials are reporting 145 new COVID-19 cases and a total of 20 additional deaths, bringing the total numbers to 496,983 cases and 6,680 COVID-19-related deaths throughout the pandemic.

West Virginia COVID-19 data for March 23, 2022 (Photo Courtesy: WV DHHR)

Health officials confirmed the recent deaths of an 84-year old male from Raleigh County, a 55-year old female from Marion County, a 56-year old male from Upshur County, a 69-year old male from Putnam County, a 72-year old female from Kanawha County, a 90-year old female from Kanawha County, a 73-year old male from Harrison County, an 81-year old female from Wood County, an 81-year old male from Marshall County, a 77-year old female from Raleigh County, a 74-year old male from Randolph County, a 99-year old female from Kanawha County, a 42-year old female from Putnam County, a 78-year old female from Fayette County, a 66-year old male from Kanawha County, a 54-year old male from Monroe County, a 94-year old male from Tucker County, a 29-year old male from Berkeley County, an 83-year old male from Kanawha County, and a 79-year old female from Tucker County.

Current active COVID-19 cases per county include:

West Virginia COVID-19 map for March 23, 2022 (Photo Courtesy: WV DHHR)

Barbour (2), Berkeley (25), Boone (3), Braxton (8), Brooke (5), Cabell (28), Calhoun (2), Clay (1), Doddridge (2), Fayette (4), Gilmer (0), Grant (5), Greenbrier (14), Hampshire (5), Hancock (4), Hardy (1), Harrison (18), Jackson (5), Jefferson (13), Kanawha (31), Lewis (2), Lincoln (5), Logan (5), Marion (18), Marshall (5), Mason (4), McDowell (13), Mercer (33), Mineral (2), Mingo (8), Monongalia (30), Monroe (0), Morgan (3), Nicholas (9), Ohio (7), Pendleton (2), Pleasants (1), Pocahontas (1), Preston (12), Putnam (8), Raleigh (19), Randolph (6), Ritchie (5), Roane (3), Summers (7), Taylor (8), Tucker (5), Tyler (0), Upshur (8), Wayne (5), Webster (3), Wetzel (2), Wirt (0), Wood (24), Wyoming (9).

All 55 counties throughout the state are all in green on the County Alert System map.

According to the WV DHHR, 186 people are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 in West Virginia. 53 of them are in the ICU, and 33 of them are on ventilators. The dashboard shows three West Virginia children are hospitalized with the virus with one child in the ICU. No children are currently on a ventilator.

Health officials say a total of 489,855 West Virginians have recovered from the virus.

