CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – According to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR), there are currently 1,092 active COVID-19 cases statewide.

Health officials are reporting 189 new COVID-19 cases and a total of 39 additional deaths, bringing the total numbers to 495,728 cases and 6,598 COVID-19-related deaths throughout the pandemic.

West Virginia COVID-19 data for March 15, 2022 (Photo Courtesy: WV DHHR)

Health officials confirmed the recent deaths of a 61-year old male from Kanawha County, an 82-year old male from Cabell County, a 91-year old female from Clay County, a 63-year old male from Wyoming County, a 75-year old female from Kanawha County, a 75-year old male from Berkeley County, a 68-year old female from Berkeley County, a 77-year old male from Jefferson County, an 82-year old male from Cabell County, and a 57-year old female from Berkeley County.

The WV DHHR says some of the newly reported deaths were confirmed through the Bureau for Public Health’s continuing data reconciliation efforts and range from January 2022 through March 2022. These include a 92-year old female from Marion County, a 65-year old male from Lincoln County, an 88-year old male from Kanawha County, a 94-year old female from Cabell County, a 77-year old male from Randolph County, a 74-year old male from Fayette County, an 80-year old female from Ohio County, a 49-year old male from Kanawha County, an 83-year old male from Wayne County, an 85-year old male from Randolph County, a 71-year old male from Logan County, an 87-year old female from Raleigh County, a 76-year old female from Mercer County, a 74-year old male from Raleigh County, a 57-year old female from Greenbrier County, a 93-year old female from Fayette County, an 83-year old female from Wayne County, a 60-year old male from Ritchie County, an 81-year old male from Kanawha County, an 87-year old female from Upshur County, an 84-year old female from Lincoln County, an 80-year old female from Ohio County, a 71-year old male from Kanawha County, a 98-year old male from Mercer County, an 80-year old female from Monroe County, a 67-year old male from Boone County, a 69-year old female from Cabell County, a 64-year old male from McDowell County, and a 43-year old female from Berkeley County.

Current active COVID-19 cases per county include:

Barbour (7), Berkeley (35), Boone (8), Braxton (16), Brooke (14), Cabell (48), Calhoun (6), Clay (0), Doddridge (1), Fayette (43), Gilmer (1), Grant (4), Greenbrier (24), Hampshire (6), Hancock (8), Hardy (1), Harrison (34), Jackson (7), Jefferson (19), Kanawha (54), Lewis (6), Lincoln (10), Logan (13), Marion (57), Marshall (70), Mason (20), McDowell (25), Mercer (45), Mineral (6), Mingo (25), Monongalia (55), Monroe (5), Morgan (3), Nicholas (20), Ohio (11), Pendleton (0), Pleasants (2), Pocahontas (5), Preston (29), Putnam (27), Raleigh (145), Randolph (7), Ritchie (8), Roane (7), Summers (11), Taylor (12), Tucker (9), Tyler (2), Upshur (19), Wayne (12), Webster (15), Wetzel (16), Wirt (0), Wood (37), Wyoming (22).

West Virginia COVID-19 map for March 15, 2022 (Photo Courtesy: WV DHHR)

The state’s county alert system map has no counties listed in red or orange. The map shows Webster County as the only county in gold and Mingo County as the only county in yellow. The remaining 53 counties are all in green.

According to the WV DHHR, 262 people are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 in West Virginia. 72 of them are in the ICU, and 44 of them are on ventilators. The WV DHHR has updated its COVID-19 dashboard to include pediatric COVID-19 hospitalizations. The dashboard shows five West Virginia children are hospitalized with the virus, with no children in the ICU or currently on a ventilator.

Health officials say a total of 488,038 West Virginians have recovered from the virus.

