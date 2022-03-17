CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – According to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR), there are currently 781 active COVID-19 cases statewide.

Health officials are reporting 222 new COVID-19 cases and a total of 13 additional deaths, bringing the total numbers to 496,182 cases and 6,635 COVID-19-related deaths throughout the pandemic.

COVID-19 Data in West Virginia for March 17, 2022. (Photo Courtesy: WV DHHR)

Health officials confirmed the recent deaths of a 65-year old female from Raleigh County, an 82-year old male from Harrison County, a 57-year old female from Berkeley County, a 72-year old female from Clay County, a 48-year old male from Lewis County, a 45-year old male from Harrison County, and a 65-year old female from Wyoming County.

The WV DHHR says some of the newly reported deaths were confirmed through the Bureau for Public Health’s continuing data reconciliation efforts and range from January 2022 through February 2022, with one occurring in January 2021. These include a 91-year old male from Wayne County, a 73-year old female from Randolph County, a 55-year old male from Cabell County, an 80-year old female from Greenbrier County, an 84-year old female from Wood County, and a 64-year old male from Pocahontas County.

Current active COVID-19 cases per county include:

West Virginia County Alert System map for March 17, 2022. (Photo Courtesy: WV DHHR)

Barbour (11), Berkeley (45), Boone (3), Braxton (13), Brooke (13), Cabell (45), Calhoun (1), Clay (0), Doddridge (4), Fayette (24), Gilmer (3), Grant (1), Greenbrier (16), Hampshire (0), Hancock (7), Hardy (1), Harrison (32), Jackson (12), Jefferson (16), Kanawha (48), Lewis (6), Lincoln (2), Logan (9), Marion (36), Marshall (50), Mason (22), McDowell (22), Mercer (37), Mineral (5), Mingo (24), Monongalia (45), Monroe (5), Morgan (4), Nicholas (16), Ohio (15), Pendleton (2), Pleasants (3), Pocahontas (3), Preston (21), Putnam (12), Raleigh (21), Randolph (9), Ritchie (7), Roane (6), Summers (3), Taylor (12), Tucker (9), Tyler (3), Upshur (9), Wayne (16), Webster (1), Wetzel (13), Wirt (0), Wood (26), Wyoming (12).

All 55 counties in the state are now green on the County Alert System map.

According to the WV DHHR, 254 people are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 in West Virginia. 72 of them are in the ICU, and 44 of them are on ventilators. The WV DHHR has updated its COVID-19 dashboard to include pediatric COVID-19 hospitalizations. The dashboard shows four West Virginia children are hospitalized with the virus, with one child in the ICU. No children are currently on a ventilator.

Health officials say a total of 488,766 West Virginians have recovered from the virus.

Free pop-up COVID-19 testing is available today in the following counties: