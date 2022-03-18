CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – According to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR), there are currently 795 active COVID-19 cases statewide.

Health officials are reporting 227 new COVID-19 cases and a total of 11 additional deaths, bringing the total numbers to 496,409 cases and 6,646 COVID-19-related deaths throughout the pandemic.

West Virginia COVID-19 data for March 18, 2022 (Photo Courtesy: WV DHHR)

Health officials confirmed the recent deaths of an 81-year old male from Putnam County, a 66-year old male from Kanawha County, a 60-year old male from Fayette County, a 95-year old female from Brooke County, a 76-year old female from Lewis County, a 91-year old female from Barbour County, an 85-year old female from Mason County, a 59-year old male from Kanawha County, a 78-year old female from Mercer County, an 80-year old female from Berkeley County, and a 71-year old female from Monongalia County.

Current active COVID-19 cases per county include:

WV COVID-19 Map for March 18, 2022 (Photo Courtesy WV DHHR)

Barbour (13), Berkeley (44), Boone (4), Braxton (20), Brooke (11), Cabell (46), Calhoun (1), Clay (1), Doddridge (3), Fayette (19), Gilmer (3), Grant (0), Greenbrier (21), Hampshire (1), Hancock (8), Hardy (0), Harrison (28), Jackson (11), Jefferson (16), Kanawha (46), Lewis (8), Lincoln (5), Logan (12), Marion (29), Marshall (52), Mason (24), McDowell (19), Mercer (33), Mineral (5), Mingo (22), Monongalia (42), Monroe (6), Morgan (6), Nicholas (13), Ohio (18), Pendleton (4), Pleasants (2), Pocahontas (2), Preston (23), Putnam (13), Raleigh (24), Randolph (8), Ritchie (7), Roane (7), Summers (4), Taylor (14), Tucker (9), Tyler (3), Upshur (9), Wayne (18), Webster (7), Wetzel (13), Wirt (0), Wood (28), Wyoming (10).

Braxton County is currently in yellow on the state’s County Alert System map. The remaining 54 counties are all in green on the County Alert System map.

According to the WV DHHR, 239 people are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 in West Virginia. 67 of them are in the ICU, and 37 of them are on ventilators. The WV DHHR has updated its COVID-19 dashboard to include pediatric COVID-19 hospitalizations. The dashboard shows four West Virginia children are hospitalized with the virus, with one child in the ICU. No children are currently on a ventilator.

Health officials say a total of 488,968 West Virginians have recovered from the virus.

Free pop-up COVID-19 testing is available today in the following counties: