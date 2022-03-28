CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – According to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR), there are currently 406 active COVID-19 cases statewide.

Health officials are reporting 229 new COVID-19 cases and a total of four additional deaths, bringing the total numbers to 497,459 cases and 6,743 COVID-19-related deaths throughout the pandemic.

West Virginia COVID-19 data for March 28, 2022. (Photo Courtesy: WV DHHR)

Health officials confirmed the recent deaths of a 76-year old male from Greenbrier County, a 74-year old male from Greenbrier County, a 50-year old male from Wayne County, and a 55-year old male from Brooke County.

Current active COVID-19 cases per county include:

West Virginia COVID-19 map for March 28, 2022 (Photo Courtesy: WV DHHR)

Barbour (2), Berkeley (22), Boone (3), Braxton (5), Brooke (2), Cabell (25), Calhoun (0), Clay (2), Doddridge (2), Fayette (11), Gilmer (0), Grant (2), Greenbrier (15), Hampshire (0), Hancock (6), Hardy (1), Harrison (15), Jackson (1), Jefferson (17), Kanawha (28), Lewis (2), Lincoln (3), Logan (3), Marion (17), Marshall (6), Mason (3), McDowell (8), Mercer (26), Mineral (5), Mingo (12), Monongalia (36), Monroe (3), Morgan (4), Nicholas (8), Ohio (7), Pendleton (4), Pleasants (1), Pocahontas (1), Preston (8), Putnam (11), Raleigh (21), Randolph (2), Ritchie (2), Roane (8), Summers (2), Taylor (2), Tucker (4), Tyler (0), Upshur (4), Wayne (4), Webster (4), Wetzel (6), Wirt (0), Wood (11), Wyoming (9).

All 55 counties throughout the state are all in green on the County Alert System map.

Health officials say a total of 490,310 West Virginians have recovered from the virus.

Free pop-up COVID-19 testing is available today in the following counties: