CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – According to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR), there are currently 1,582 active COVID-19 cases statewide.

Health officials are reporting 292 new COVID-19 cases and a total of 18 additional deaths, bringing the total numbers to 493,653 cases and 6,470 COVID-19-related deaths throughout the pandemic.

West Virginia COVID-19 data for March 8, 2022 (Photo Courtesy: WV DHHR)

Health officials confirmed the recent deaths of a a 72-year old male from Berkeley County, a 51-year old female from Lincoln County, an 82-year old male from Mineral County, a 95-year old male from Kanawha County, a 71-year old female from Clay County, a 78-year old male from Berkeley County, a 73-year old female from Cabell County, a 70-year old male from McDowell County, a 72-year old male from Jackson County, an 86-year old female from Mason County, a 79-year old male from Logan County, and a 59-year old female from Kanawha County.

The WV DHHR says some of the newly reported deaths were confirmed through the Bureau for Public Health’s continuing data reconciliation efforts and range from December 2021 to February 2022. These deaths include a 56-year old female from Hancock County, a 61-year old female from Berkeley County, a 68-year old female from Berkeley County, a 70-year old female from Lincoln County, a 45-year old male from Morgan County, and an 83-year old male from Fayette County.

Current active COVID-19 cases per county include:

West Virginia COVID-19 map for March 8, 2022 (Photo Courtesy: WV DHHR)

Barbour (22), Berkeley (65), Boone (13), Braxton (16), Brooke (16), Cabell (61), Calhoun (9), Clay (20), Doddridge (1), Fayette (71), Gilmer (2), Grant (5), Greenbrier (48), Hampshire (7), Hancock (11), Hardy (8), Harrison (85), Jackson (15), Jefferson (18), Kanawha (120), Lewis (10), Lincoln (22), Logan (20), Marion (93), Marshall (47), Mason (18), McDowell (37), Mercer (80), Mineral (17), Mingo (29), Monongalia (70), Monroe (16), Morgan (4), Nicholas (39), Ohio (20), Pendleton (4), Pleasants (5), Pocahontas (15), Preston (47), Putnam (44), Raleigh (52), Randolph (14), Ritchie (10), Roane (5), Summers (12), Taylor (24), Tucker (15), Tyler (13), Upshur (34), Wayne (15), Webster (32), Wetzel (13), Wirt (6), Wood (54), Wyoming (33).

The state’s county alert system map has no counties listed in red or orange. The map shows only Webster County in gold. Five counties are in yellow and 49 are in green.

According to the WV DHHR, 397 people are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 in West Virginia. 99 of them are in the ICU, and 55 of them are on ventilators. The WV DHHR has updated its COVID-19 dashboard to include pediatric COVID-19 hospitalizations. The dashboard shows five West Virginia children are hospitalized with the virus, with four in the ICU. Health officials say one child is currently on a ventilator.

Health officials say a total of 485,601 West Virginians have recovered from the virus.

Free pop-up COVID-19 testing is available today in the following counties: