CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – According to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR), there are currently 4,665 active COVID-19 cases statewide.

Health officials are reporting 3,105 new COVID-19 cases and a total of 21 additional deaths, bringing the total numbers to 484,923 cases and 6,183 COVID-19-related deaths throughout the pandemic.

West Virginia COVID-19 data for Feb. 21, 2022. (Photo Courtesy: WV DHHR)

Health officials confirmed the recent deaths of a 76-year old female from Mineral County, a 57-year old male from Wetzel County, a 78-year old female from Ohio County, an 85-year old female from Greenbrier County, an 86-year old female from Wood County, a 73-year old male from Randolph County, a 63-year old female from Lewis County, a 67-year old female from Kanawha County, a 69-year old female from Wood County, a 90-year old male from Raleigh County, a 50-year old male from Mingo County, an 81-year old male from Greenbrier County, a 71-year old male from Kanawha County, an 83-year old female from Raleigh County, a 75-year old female from Marion County, a 61-year old male from Jefferson County, an 85-year old female from Raleigh County, a 63-year old female from Putnam County, a 90-year old female from Kanawha County, an 85-year old male from Monongalia County, and a 56-year old female from Wood County.

Current active COVID-19 cases per county include:

Barbour (85), Berkeley (148), Boone (56), Braxton (24), Brooke (33), Cabell (232), Calhoun (14), Clay (14), Doddridge (26), Fayette (163), Gilmer (12), Grant (44), Greenbrier (125), Hampshire (41), Hancock (20), Hardy (20), Harrison (266), Jackson (27), Jefferson (61), Kanawha (401), Lewis (48), Lincoln (90), Logan (104), Marion (186), Marshall (72), Mason (69), McDowell (125), Mercer (238), Mineral (54), Mingo (77), Monongalia (188), Monroe (65), Morgan (26), Nicholas (90), Ohio (40), Pendleton (27), Pleasants (13), Pocahontas (16), Preston (118), Putnam (164), Raleigh (213), Randolph (35), Ritchie (36), Roane (43), Summers (36), Taylor (83), Tucker (14), Tyler (14), Upshur (87), Wayne (103), Webster (48), Wetzel (28), Wirt (10), Wood (199), Wyoming (94).

West Virginia County Alert System map for Feb. 21, 2022. (Photo Courtesy: WV DHHR)

The state’s county alert system map again has no counties listed in red on the state’s county alert system map. McDowell and Webster counties are the only two orange counties. The map shows 20 counties are in gold, 16 are in yellow and 17 are in green.

According to the WV DHHR, 645 people are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 in West Virginia. 152 of them are in the ICU, and 80 of them are on ventilators. The WV DHHR has updated its COVID-19 dashboard to include pediatric COVID-19 hospitalizations. The dashboard shows 15 West Virginia children are hospitalized with the virus, with four in the ICU. Two children are currently on a ventilator.

12,978 cases of the Delta variant and 1,888 cases of the Omicron variant have been detected.

Health officials say a total of 474,075 West Virginians have recovered from the virus.

Free pop-up COVID-19 testing is available today in the following counties: