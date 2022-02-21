CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – According to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR), there are currently 4,665 active COVID-19 cases statewide.
Health officials are reporting 3,105 new COVID-19 cases and a total of 21 additional deaths, bringing the total numbers to 484,923 cases and 6,183 COVID-19-related deaths throughout the pandemic.
Health officials confirmed the recent deaths of a 76-year old female from Mineral County, a 57-year old male from Wetzel County, a 78-year old female from Ohio County, an 85-year old female from Greenbrier County, an 86-year old female from Wood County, a 73-year old male from Randolph County, a 63-year old female from Lewis County, a 67-year old female from Kanawha County, a 69-year old female from Wood County, a 90-year old male from Raleigh County, a 50-year old male from Mingo County, an 81-year old male from Greenbrier County, a 71-year old male from Kanawha County, an 83-year old female from Raleigh County, a 75-year old female from Marion County, a 61-year old male from Jefferson County, an 85-year old female from Raleigh County, a 63-year old female from Putnam County, a 90-year old female from Kanawha County, an 85-year old male from Monongalia County, and a 56-year old female from Wood County.
Current active COVID-19 cases per county include:
Barbour (85), Berkeley (148), Boone (56), Braxton (24), Brooke (33), Cabell (232), Calhoun (14), Clay (14), Doddridge (26), Fayette (163), Gilmer (12), Grant (44), Greenbrier (125), Hampshire (41), Hancock (20), Hardy (20), Harrison (266), Jackson (27), Jefferson (61), Kanawha (401), Lewis (48), Lincoln (90), Logan (104), Marion (186), Marshall (72), Mason (69), McDowell (125), Mercer (238), Mineral (54), Mingo (77), Monongalia (188), Monroe (65), Morgan (26), Nicholas (90), Ohio (40), Pendleton (27), Pleasants (13), Pocahontas (16), Preston (118), Putnam (164), Raleigh (213), Randolph (35), Ritchie (36), Roane (43), Summers (36), Taylor (83), Tucker (14), Tyler (14), Upshur (87), Wayne (103), Webster (48), Wetzel (28), Wirt (10), Wood (199), Wyoming (94).
The state’s county alert system map again has no counties listed in red on the state’s county alert system map. McDowell and Webster counties are the only two orange counties. The map shows 20 counties are in gold, 16 are in yellow and 17 are in green.
According to the WV DHHR, 645 people are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 in West Virginia. 152 of them are in the ICU, and 80 of them are on ventilators. The WV DHHR has updated its COVID-19 dashboard to include pediatric COVID-19 hospitalizations. The dashboard shows 15 West Virginia children are hospitalized with the virus, with four in the ICU. Two children are currently on a ventilator.
12,978 cases of the Delta variant and 1,888 cases of the Omicron variant have been detected.
Health officials say a total of 474,075 West Virginians have recovered from the virus.
Free pop-up COVID-19 testing is available today in the following counties:
- Barbour County
- 8:30 AM – 3:30 PM, Community Market, 107 South Main Street (across the street from Walgreens), Philippi, WV (optional pre-registration: https://labpass.com/en/registration?access_code=WVBBC)
- 1:00 PM – 5:00 PM, Junior Volunteer Fire Department, 331 Row Avenue, Junior, WV (optional pre-registration: https://unityphr.com/campaigns/wvlabs/covid)
- Berkeley County
- 8:30 AM – 3:00 PM, Airborne Church, 172 Creative Place, Martinsburg, WV
- 8:30 AM – 4:00 PM, Shenandoah Community Health, 99 Tavern Road, Martinsburg, WV (optional pre-registration: https://unityphr.com/campaigns/wvlabs/covid)
- 9:00 AM – 2:00 PM, 891 Auto Parts Place, Martinsburg, WV (optional pre-registration: https://unityphr.com/campaigns/wvlabs/covid)
- Braxton County
- 9:00 AM – 4:00 PM, Braxton County Memorial Hospital (parking lot), 100 Hoylman Drive, Gassaway, WV (optional pre-registration: https://labpass.com/en/registration?access_code=Braxton)
- Cabell County
- 8:00 AM- 4:00 PM, Marshall University Campus (parking lot), 1801 6th Avenue, Huntington, WV (optional pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)
- 8:00 AM – 4:00 PM, Cabell-Huntington Health Department (parking lot), 703 Seventh Avenue, Huntington, WV (optional pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)
- Clay County
- 8:30 AM – 3:00 PM, Clay County Health Department (parking lot), 451 Main Street, Clay, WV
- Gilmer County
- 8:00 AM – 3:00 PM, Minnie Hamilton Health System (parking lot), 921 Mineral Road, Glenville, WV (optional pre-registration: https://labpass.com/en/registration?access_code=WVMHCT11)
- Greenbrier County
- 9:30 AM – 3:00 PM, State Fair of WV, 891 Maplewood Avenue, Lewisburg, WV (optional pre-registration: https://labpass.com/en/registration?access_code=WVGBC)
- Hampshire County
- 10:00 AM – 5:00 PM, Hampshire Memorial Hospital, 363 Sunrise Boulevard, Romney, WV (optional pre-registration: https://unityphr.com/campaigns/wvlabs/covid)
- Hancock County
- 1:30 PM – 3:30 PM, Hancock County Health Department, 100 North Court Street, New Cumberland, WV (optional pre-registration: https://roxbylabs.dendisoftware.com/patient_registration/)
- Jefferson County
- 9:00 AM – 5:00 PM, Hollywood Casino, 750 Hollywood Drive, Charles Town, WV (optional pre-registration: https://unityphr.com/campaigns/wvlabs/covid)
- Lewis County
- 8:00 AM – 3:00 PM, City Parking Lot, 95 West Second Street, Weston, WV (optional pre-registration: https://labpass.com/en/registration?access_code=WVMavLewis1)
- Mason County
- 8:30 AM – 3:00 PM, Krodel Park, 1186 Charleston Road, Point Pleasant, WV (optional pre-registration: https://labpass.com/en/registration?access_code=WVMavCOUNTY12)
- Mingo County
- 9:00 AM – 3:00 PM, Matewan Volunteer Fire Department, 306 McCoy Street, Matewan, WV (optional pre-registration: https://labpass.com/en/registration?access_code=WVMGC)
- Monroe County
- 9:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Appalachian Christian Center, 2812 Seneca Trail South, Peterstown, WV
- Morgan County
- 8:30 AM – 3:30 PM, The Blue (of First United Methodist Church), 440 Fearnow Road, Berkeley Springs, WV (optional pre-registration: https://labpass.com/en/registration?access_code=WVMavMorgan1)
- 11:00 AM – 5:00 PM, War Memorial Hospital, 1 Health Way, Berkeley Springs, WV (optional pre-registration: https://unityphr.com/campaigns/wvlabs/covid)
- Putnam County
- 9:00 AM – 5:00 PM, Putnam County Health Department (behind Liberty Square), 316 Putnam Village Drive, Hurricane, WV (optional pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)
- Raleigh County
- 9:00 AM – 4:00 PM, Beckley-Raleigh County Health Department, 1602 Harper Road, Beckley, WV (optional pre-registration: https://labpass.com/en/registration?access_code=MavBeckleyRaleigh)
- Randolph County
- 8:30 AM – 3:30 PM, Randolph-Elkins Health Department (parking lot), 32 Randolph Avenue, Elkins, WV (optional pre-registration: https://labpass.com/en/registration?access_code=WVRDC)
- Ritchie County
- 1:00 PM – 4:00 PM, Ritchie Regional, 135 South Penn Avenue, Harrisville, WV
- Upshur County
- 8:30 AM – 3:30 PM, Buckhannon Fire Department (parking lot), 22 South Florida Street, Buckhannon, WV (optional pre-registration: https://labpass.com/en/registration?access_code=WVUSC)
- Wood County
- 8:00 AM – 3:00 PM, Vienna Baptist Church, 3401 Grand Central Avenue, Vienna, WV (optional pre-registration: https://labpass.com/en/registration?access_code=WVMavWood1)