CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – According to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR), there are currently 623 active COVID-19 cases statewide.

Health officials are reporting 339 new COVID-19 cases and a total of five additional deaths, bringing the total numbers to 496,748 cases and 6,651 COVID-19-related deaths throughout the pandemic.

West Virginia COVID-19 data for March 21, 2022 (Photo Courtesy: WV DHHR)

Health officials confirmed the recent deaths of a 62-year old male from Cabell County, a 56-year old male from Brooke County, an 86-year old male from Wirt County, an 84-year old female from Raleigh County, and a 73-year old female from Wyoming County.

Current active COVID-19 cases per county include:

West Virginia COVID-19 map for March 21, 2022 (Photo Courtesy: WV DHHR)

Barbour (10), Berkeley (37), Boone (5), Braxton (19), Brooke (3), Cabell (39), Calhoun (3), Clay (2), Doddridge (3), Fayette (6), Gilmer (1), Grant (4), Greenbrier (27), Hampshire (4), Hancock (6), Hardy (0), Harrison (21), Jackson (5), Jefferson (11), Kanawha (39), Lewis (4), Lincoln (8), Logan (8), Marion (27), Marshall (10), Mason (9), McDowell (20), Mercer (39), Mineral (4), Mingo (11), Monongalia (29), Monroe (2), Morgan (6), Nicholas (11), Ohio (13), Pendleton (3), Pleasants (1), Pocahontas (2), Preston (18), Putnam (15), Raleigh (23), Randolph (3), Ritchie (6), Roane (4), Summers (8), Taylor (13), Tucker (8), Tyler (1), Upshur (12), Wayne (9), Webster (8), Wetzel (9), Wirt (0), Wood (26), Wyoming (8).

Braxton and Webster counties are currently in yellow on the state’s County Alert System map. The remaining 53 counties are all in green on the County Alert System map.

According to the WV DHHR, 198 people are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 in West Virginia. 64 of them are in the ICU, and 34 of them are on ventilators. The WV DHHR has updated its COVID-19 dashboard to include pediatric COVID-19 hospitalizations. The dashboard shows four West Virginia children are hospitalized with the virus. No children are currently in the ICU or on a ventilator.

Health officials say a total of 489,474 West Virginians have recovered from the virus.

Free pop-up COVID-19 testing is available today in the following counties: